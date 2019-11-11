Man says he was fired from job over HIV status

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/CNN) – Mark Dugan represents a man who used to work as a server at a Big Biscuit restaurant in Overland Park.

“It’s at the minimum disability discrimination, and discrimination based on the perception of disability. And I think its likely discrimination based on the stigma and negative perception about HIV,” Dugan said.

When his client accepted the job in 2017, he explained that he couldn’t work Sundays because of family commitments.

For the next year, there were no problems with that.

A year later, he learned he was HIV positive but was wary of the social stigma associated with that and instead told his manger he had cancer.

But he later needed his employers signature on a document to get HIV treatment through a state program.

The very next day he was told he was being moved to a different location and with a different schedule that included Sundays.

He was fired when he told management he still couldn’t work Sunday.

Thrive Health Connections is a non-profit that supports people living with HIV and Aids.

“I’m not entirely surprised. People really lack a lot of information about how HIV and STI’s are transmitted, and I think that results in a lot of stigma,” Rebecca Stern said.

They say it’s not just employers that treat patients unfairly sometimes it’s a persons own family.

“They won’t want to use the same dishes that they use. They’ll have to use paper plates and throw the dishes away,” said RaeShaun Williams. “Their family may not be as affectionate with hugging them because they feel that they can become HIV positive by just the touch.”

People with HIV have been protected from discrimination by the ADA since U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1998.