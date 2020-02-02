Man scams Amish communities in $60M Ponzi scheme

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFMZ/CNN) – The owner of a Pennsylvania dairy creamery is accused of defrauding tens of millions of dollars from the Amish and Mennonite communities.

Police say, 68-year-old Philip Riehl is being charged with conspiracy, security fraud and wire fraud.

His creamery, Trickling Springs Creamery, closed in September and filed for bankruptcy in December.

Riehl diverted nearly $60 million in investments to the business.

He’s accused of defrauding between 300 to 400 people, many were members of the Mennonite and Amish communities who wanted a safe and secure investment.

“I think there are a lot of people who are feeling the pain. There are a lot of people who are hurting because of this,” said William McSwain.

If convicted, Riehl faces up to 45 years in prison.