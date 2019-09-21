Man sentenced to 7-10 years in prison for near-fatal Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An Assonet man was sentenced to serve seven to ten years in state prison for nearly stabbing another man to death in Fall River earlier this year.

Patrick Theriault, 30, pleaded guilty this week to charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing substantial bodily injury, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Theriault had been feuding with Jonathan Soares over a woman and on the night of Jan. 5, 2019, he approached Soares at the Ships’ Cove Apartments, pulled out a knife and stabbed him 15 times.

Soares, 37, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries but ultimately survived after undergoing several surgeries.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, according to the DA’s office, and eyewitnesses identified Theriault as the attacker. A warrant was issued for Theriault’s arrest and two days later he surrendered to police.