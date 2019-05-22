Man shot by Chicopee police after allegedly threatening officers with knife

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was shot by a Chicopee police officer Wednesday morning after officers were called to a well-being check.

According to Hampden County Spokesperson Jim Leydon, officers were called to an apartment at 830 Chicopee Street at 1 a.m. for a well-being check from an individual who believed their co-worker to be suicidal.

When officers got to the apartment, Leydon said the man, identified as 55-year-old Dauda Handan, was standing in the doorway to his apartment holding a large knife in a threatening manner at the officers.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Handan kept advancing towards the officers while they were trying to talk to him and the officer deployed two taser cartridges in an attempt to stop him after he refused to put down the knife.

Leydon said when Handan kept advancing towards the officers, a second officer fired his service weapon at him, hitting him in the stomach and arm.

“I heard 2 loud shots. It actually kind of startled me,” said Raymond Cruz, who lives a few houses down from where the incident took place.

Wilk said the offciers dis exacty what they were trained to do.

“They escalated their use of force,” said Wilk. They started with the tasers and unfortunately it didn’t work. So, they had to use their firearm.”

Officers performed first aid until paramedics got to the building. According to Leydon, one paramedic said Handan stated he wanted to die while first aid was being performed.

Handan was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover. He is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said as per regulation, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave. He said there is no threat to the public at this time.

State police with the DA’s office are looking into what led up to the incident.

