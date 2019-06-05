Man shot on Franklin St. in Springfield taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Franklin Street in Springfield early Wednesday evening.

The Springfield Police Department told 22News a ShotSpotter activation sent officers to the 400 block of Franklin St., where they located a gunshot victim around 5:10 p.m.

The man was alert and taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The police department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the late afternoon shooting.

22News will follow this story and bring you updates as more details become available.