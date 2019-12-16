Man tampers with food on Facebook Live

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) – A man in Pennsylvania is apologizing for a gross Facebook live video he posted on Thanksgiving.

The video shows Dorian Moore licking and eating food at a grocery store and than putting it back on the shelf.

Moore said his actions in the video he shared live on Facebook on Thanksgiving morning has left him humiliated.

“I just definitely wanna say that you know I apologize from the bottom of my heart. It’s definitely something that I don’t encourage and I don’t respect myself for doing that,” Moore proclaims.

The 25-minute long video shows Moore eating food from all over the store and putting back.

He said he was drunk and trying to be funny but the backlash was immediate.

“My actions and my behavior that night was deplorable and I’m very ashamed of that type of behavior that I displayed on there,” Moore said. “I do have children and that’s not something I want them growing up thinking that’s okay.

He noted, “As a man I need to fess up and say I let the alcohol get the best of me and I do apologize.”

“I was appalled to be honest with you”, said Chief Harry Fruecht of Wilkins Township Police. “I can’t believe a human being would do something so stupid and ignorant and affect so many people inadvertently by his behavior.”

Chief Fruecht called the video disturbing and the apology unimpressive.

“He should be more than embarrassed he should be ashamed of himself,” he said.

Chief Fruecht said the district attorney’s office recommended three summary offenses filed against Moore — criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and retail theft.

“It’s just difficult to look at that and see another human being with the potential of harming others if he had had some disease or something,” Chief Fruecht said. “You know, we’re doing non-traffic citations of the offense. That’s crazy.”

Moore said, “It was an act that came off maliciously. In no terms whatsoever am I a malicious person to want to depict anything that looks like that and that is [approvable] as far as character or how you should behave.”

