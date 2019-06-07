Man who allegedly wanted to set off explosives in Times Square arrested

NEW YORK (WWLP) – A man was arrested in New York City Friday morning after he allegedly planned to set off an explosive device in Times Square.

According to NBC New York, the man from Queens was being investigated by authorities for quite some time and was being closely monitored by authorities.

NBC New York reported the man, who has not been identified, had allegedly spoken of wanting to get or use a suicide bomb vest and attack politicians in New York City and Washington D.C.

The man is not facing charges for the threats at this time, but was arrested for allegedly trying to buy guns with their serial numbers removed.

The man also allegedly took surveillance video of the area and talked about wanting to attack people there.

While there is no immediate threat to Times Square, law enforcement is taking the threats seriously.