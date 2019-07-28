Man who ‘panhandled’ for kidney finally gets one

ATLANTA, GA. (WGCL/CNN) – His story went viral: The Atlanta teacher panhandling for a kidney.

A year later, Sam Worley finally got the call he’d been waiting for.

Someone in South Carolina, who’d passed away, was a match.

“They all of a sudden just wheeled me off to surgery,” he said.

From his hospital bed in South Carolina, Worley is all smiles after finally receiving a kidney Wednesday.

“I feel actually really good. I’ve been sore, but I feel good. I feel different, like my legs don’t hurt. My legs hurt a lot of the time when I was on dialysis,” he explained.

Last summer, he walked up and down an Atlanta highway while panhandling.

He wasn’t looking for money. He was looking for a donor.

“I was sitting at this light at this intersection one day on the way home from work and I thought, ‘Well, it’s something. Try something.'”

After his story first aired, his Atlanta hospital was contacted repeatedly. His story quickly went viral.

Worley is hopeful his story will shed light on what he wasn’t even aware of at first.

“That’s how I got the information about the website. I found about listing in different hospitals,” he said.

You can be on multiple lists, and with the growing number of patients in need across Georgia, Worley is hopeful his story can help save lives.

He will likely stay in the hospital for about three weeks, but so far, his surgery seems to be a success.