Man who rescued elderly woman from car in pool was “a little shaken”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman in her nineties accidentally drove her car into a pool over the weekend.

In just a matter of minutes, a quiet Sunday morning on Weymouth Street turned into a crisis when that 91-year-old driver hit the gas instead of the brakes.

22News spoke with the fast acting neighbor who rescued the woman.

“Just kind of standing there, I saw her back out of her driveway, and just hit the gas across the street. Over the curb, through the bushes into the fence and into the pool,” Jon Pighetti of Springfield told 22News.

Pighetti had been planning to leave for a trip early Sunday morning, but postponed. He was in the right place at the right time, walking his dog Daphne just feet from where his 91-year-old neighbor backed up her car before barreling into a pool across the street.

“It didn’t make that much noise. Nobody knew, nobody saw. A bunch of our neighbors were gone,” he continued.

It was so quiet in fact, the homeowner was still asleep upstairs when the car plunged into her pool. If Pighetti hadn’t been walking by, there’s no telling how long it would have taken for someone to notice.

When Pighetti got to the pool – he said the car was already quickly filling with water.

“It was all the stuff you see on TV, the doors wouldn’t open at all, the water pressure or whatever. Then, we couldn’t get the windows open, so I sort of pushed it off out of the deep end, the water was already pretty deep inside it,” he told 22News.

Pighetti said the car wasn’t hard to push and he was able to prop it up in the shallow end of the pool so it stopped flooding.

“I just said keep trying the key, and the interior lights came on, and the sun roof switched worked, and that was it,” Pighetti told 22News.

Pighetti said everyone involved was a little shaken, but thankfully, no one was hurt. A tow truck came later that day and was able to lift the water logged car out of the pool.