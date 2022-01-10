Manhole fire causes power outages

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An area in downtown Holyoke was without power Saturday morning after a manhole explosion.

In a release sent to 22News, Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac said that they responded to alarms sounding at the Holyoke Gas & Electric Building on Suffolk Street. As firefighters arrived, an explosion blew a manhole cover into the air, leaving behind smoke and fire.

That disrupted power from Suffolk Street to Lyman Street, shutting down street and traffic lights. Power has since been restored.

