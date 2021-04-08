‘Manifest’ fans get some answers as the show’s mysteries deepen

(NBC) – NBC’s “Manifest” follows up its season three premiere last week with episode two tonight.

The mystery’s deepening after the discovery of the tail fin of the mysterious flight 828 which landed five years late. But that long-delayed plane also blew up on the ground shortly after landing which adds another puzzle within an even bigger one about the flight and its passengers.

“We do actually end up finding out why we did find that piece,” confirmed Melissa Roxburgh who plays Michaela Stone on the show. “I think there’s a revelation of okay, we discovered it for this reason. But you’re finding a piece of the airplane that landed fully intact, and is now underwater, so what does that mean for us, who landed fully intact? Where are we? What, are we alive?”

“Manifest” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by back-to-back episodes of “Law and Order: SVU” and the new series “Law and Order: Organized Crime,” starring Christopher Meloni.