Mansfield University music students will provide backup vocals for multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.

The Director for Choral Activities, Peggy Dettwiler, and Music Education Major, Rachael Karwowski, said they are looking forward to the performance.

“I mean, we’re just all working hard, coming together; it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Karwowski.

“He certainly is an artist of world-renowned, and we are so honored; and the students are beyond excited to be able to be the backup for five songs, now,” said Dettwiler.

Dettwiler said one of her goals in her 32 years of teaching is to provide her students with international tour opportunities.

The concert is part of Groban’s 25-city Harmony Tour across the United States, and will take place on Tuesday, July 5th.