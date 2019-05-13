Many still went out to celebrate on Mother’s Day despite weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Though mother nature brought cold wet weather on Sunday, that didn’t stop people from celebrating mom on Mother’s Day.

Chicopee’s Munich Haus told 22News they fed about a thousand people Sunday. A mix of walk-ins and reservations filled the restaurant from start to finish, making for a lot of happy moms dining out this Mother’s Day.

The Munich Haus General Manager, Keisha Fortin said she didn’t mind all the extra business on Mother’s Day.

“It’s kind of like having a really big extended family. I mean you’ve already got one with the restaurant crew, but there’s a lot of people that we see every year for every holiday, especially new faces are always good too, but I really appreciate our regulars for sure,” said Fortin.

The restaurant told 22News Mother’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

