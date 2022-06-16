EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple Street in East Longmeadow is closed due to a water main break.

According to police, officers and DPW crews arrived at the break around three Thursday morning. The road is closed between Savoy Avenue and Rodgers Road in front of East Longmeadow High School.

Police could not give a timetable for when the break would be fixed and the road reopened but said the cleanup would last throughout Thursday morning.

