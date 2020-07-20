Marcello Rufrano wins first-ever Modified race in Bud Light Open Modified 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Chase Dowling dominated in the Bud Light Open Modified 80 but Marcello Rufrano would use a late-race restart with four laps and pass Dowling on the outside to go on to win the Bud Light Open Modified 80 at Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

A speechless Rufrano talked to 22News about the win. “I don’t know how to explain it, The stars aligned tonight. I really don’t know what to say coming from the worst night in my life yesterday to the best night of my life tonight. I can’t really explain it. It’s surreal. I can’t thank everyone enough for everything that they do for me,” Rufrano said.

Dowling finished in second after dominating the Bud Light Open Modified 80. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We had a really good car that whole race. The cautions came out and I don’t know if it was cold tires. We went in even and he was hooked up on the top. Tried to run him up the hill so he couldn’t get a run. We were just free all of the sudden. Just like kind of a light switch,” Dowling said.

Joey Cipriano finished the race in third. He talked about his race to 22News. “I can’t say enough about Ted Anderson and Ryan Stone, Fury Race Cars. I am just the lucky guy. I am just so thankful to get to drive this thing.” Cipriano said.

Cipriano was going to give it his best in the last 39 laps of the race and he said he was worn out after the race.

Eric Goodale finished the race in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News. “We were pretty good. We had a great pit stop. Just didn’t have the car. Got to free there at the end. That was our first solid run of the year so pretty happy with that. Were gonna load her up and see where we go to next,” Goodale Said.

Craig Lutz finished in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News. “It was a new package for us. It’s a gen 2 design from Robbie Fuller. It was kind of a test run. We run a bunch of stuff and made some huge gains. It was cool to get out there and run for the win a little bit. Just didn’t have enough for them. Burnt it up,” Lutz said.

Matt Swanson finished the race in seventh. He talked about his race to 22News. “It was definitely up and down. First race with this car that we got. Definitely got to go back to the drawing board I think. Go back through all of our notes and make sure we were spot on with everything. The end of the race came down to making sure we were in the right lane. Capitalized on other people falling backward. Luckily we were able to recover where we were. That’s definitely a positive. Just go back to the shop do our homework. Come back and try to do better next time,” Swanson said.

Ronnie Williams finished the race in ninth. He talked about his race to 22News. “It was good. Our car was OK. It wasn’t as good as last year’s open 80. We had a solid top five going. On the restart, McKennedy just went three wide going into turn 1 and kind of ruined our chances of winning. It ruined his chances of winning too. It’s like the third time it’s happened in the last two weeks. Kind of getting old. Were gonna rebound from it and just learn from it,” Williams said.

Stafford will be back in action this Friday. The next Open Modified 80 will be held on Saturday, August 1.