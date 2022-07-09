SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Anti-gun violence activists took to the streets of Springfield early Saturday afternoon to raise their voices in unison, a call to action for the end to gun violence. This in the wake of the deadly shooting that happened over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A march to demand the end of gun violence that has been plaguing the U.S.

Donnell Wright, the CEO of the Innervizion, Empowerment, and Consulting Center told 22News about the gathering, “We are making a stand to let people know that there are things that we can do in this community to make it safer for everybody.”

People affected by gun violence here in Springfield took to the street to call for change. Some holding signs of their loved ones killed by gun violence. People chanting down State Street and raising their voices in the hope of being heard.

Just as the rest of the country once again mourns the latest mass shootings happening over the Fourth of July holiday, leaving some wondering when will the tragedies ever end.

Activist Aime Matos said, “We are tired of grieving. Everything that is going on in the world is extremely concerning, everything has to do with gun violence. I mean, there’s children dying.”

Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in place in the U.S. Including rigorous background checks before obtaining a gun license. Some people at this march say they want even tighter restrictions here and elsewhere in the country.

“Most people who own a gun are responsible with them, and as far as the gun laws are concerned most of these guns caught in gun violence are illegally obtained. A lot of these individuals are getting these ghosts guns off of the internet,” Wright said.

The march is part of a larger festival “Unity in the Community”, held for the first time here in Springfield. Organizers are hoping it will inspire people to hold discourse on social justice issues, as well as calling for the end of gun violence.

“I feel like we need more for the youth at the moment,” Aime added, “If you don’t speak up, if you don’t come together, if you don’t voice what it is you want, you will never get any help.”