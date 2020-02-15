Martial arts tournament raises $6,000 for Children’s Craniofacial Association

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A day of breaking boards and breaking barriers took place at Bowe Elementary School in Chicopee on Saturday.

“The more you practice, the longer you do it, the better you get,” Owner of Center for Martial Arts and Fitness, Ken Goodrich told 22News.

Hundreds of people attended the 6th annual Massachusetts State Breaking Championships. People of all ages broke wooden boards and concrete. The proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Craniofacial Association. Their mission is to empower individuals impacted by facial differences.

“We provide a social network for them and funding if they need to go and be closer to medical care that they need,” Marketing and Communications Coordinator with Children’s Cranialfaical Association, Kara Jackson told 22News.

The chosen charity for the event was inspired by Center for Martial Arts and Fitness student, Nova Cox or “Super Nova” who received a special award at the tournament.

“At this tournament last year I felt like I found a place in a community where everyone was like each other. Where we don’t let each other down and get along with each other no matter what happens,” Nova Cox.

The tournament raised $6,000 for the Children’s Craniofacial Association.

“It’s a very good event for the community. It’s really nice to see people come together and give back. It’s not just a breaking event. It’s more of a family reunion,” Goodrich continued.

Every year the organizers choose a different charity to donate to. The money raised will be used to bring people to the associations annual retreat, provide school curriculum and access to medical care.