Mascot dragging under investigation

(KRNV/NBC News) Nevada’s Washoe County School District is investigating after the Damonte Ranch High School mascot dragged a black mannequin, representing a rival school’s mascot, in front of students and fans at last week’s homecoming game.

The dummy dragged by the Damonte Ranch “Mustang” mascot appears to be a Lancer, which is the McQueen High School mascot.

The incident was seen by many students and fans as “culturally, racially insensitive” according to a school district spokeswoman.

Washoe County School District interim superintendent Kristen McNeill said she believed what happened at the Damonte Ranch High School homecoming game was not a “friendly rivalry-type activity.”

“From my perspective as interim superintendent, I don’t think that was a friendly rivalry activity that should have happened,” McNeill said. “I feel very strongly about that. I know the Damonte Ranch community. I know that they’re better than this.”

