(WWLP) – The CDC has announced it will extend the federal mask mandate for public transportation for at least 15 more days.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18, but now masks are required on all planes, trains, and buses through May third. It was extended due to rising covid-19 case numbers in cities around the country.

Nationwide we are averaging about 38-thousand cases per day and seven-day averages are trending upward in more than 25 states, including every northeastern state except for Delaware.