Mask mandate in Springfield begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s mask mandate went into effect Monday.

Stationed at an entrance to City Hall, municipal employee Eryn Ryan has had this assignment before when the mask mandate was ordered a year ago. “As of this morning to make sure, everybody has the proper face mask, and if somebody doesn’t? We have those available for them.”

Visitors to City Hall were prepared to obey this latest mandate, everyone 22News saw entering City Hall was wearing a proper mask. Upstairs in his second floor office, Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News of conditions prompting the mask mandate.

“I was hoping that people wear these masks whether they’re vaccinated or not. My numbers have doubled from last week to well over 2,400 – 2,500.” Mayor Sarno

On this first day of the city-wide mask mandate, Mayor Sarno revealed he’s looking to purchase more at-home COVID testing kits for Springfield residents. The 170,000 made available recently have all been distributed. Sarno said he wants to protect the municipal work force as well as the residents of the city.

The mask mandate that began Monday is targeted for sixty days, less if there’s a turnaround in the fast rising number of COVID cases.