Masks required at all times in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone will have to wear a mask while indoors or outdoors at all times, regardless of social distancing, in certain areas of the city starting Friday morning.

Masks are required at all times even while outdoors in downtown Easthampton, the mill area, the Manhan Rail Trail, and all city-owned parks and property.

If you aren’t in those designated areas you still must have a mask with you while on any public sidewalk. You’ll need to wear it when passing or coming within six feet of another person.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle told 22News, “We are seeing more folks enjoying our bike path and the mill district and there’s been a lot of big groups not careful mask-wearing and spacing of folks so we wanted to put that into effect very strongly.”

Mayor Lachapelle added that the health department and Police Department will be enforcing the order, which could mean up to a $50 to $300 fine.

You can contact the Easthampton Health Department if you or your family needs a mask. You can contact them at health@easthamptonma.gov or by phone at (413) 529-1400 x 430.

The city is reminding people not to call 911 to report non-compliance.