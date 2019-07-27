Mass. Department of Revenue waiving late tax penalties for those affected by Cape Cod tornado

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Revenue announced it’s taking steps to address the concerns of taxpayers in areas affected by the EF-1 tornadoes that happened on Cape Cod last week.

The towns of Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Sandwich, and Yarmouth were heavily affected by the recent tornadoes.

The Department told 22News that it will waive any penalties associated with any late-filed return or payment that was due on or after July 23rd, and before November 15th.

Department spokesperson, Naysa Woomer, said it recognizes that taxpayers in these areas might be unable to comply with their tax filing or payment due dates occurring on or after the date of the tornadoes.

They will waive penalties for four months, and will later revisit whether any further extensions should be granted.

If any taxpayer in the affected areas receives notice of a penalty for this period they should contact the Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367.