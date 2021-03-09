Mass. Environmental Police asking residents to watch out for destructive zebra mussels found in moss balls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Environmental Police is asking residents who own an aquarium to watch out for invasive zebra mussels recently found in moss balls which are commonly bought at pet stores.

The invasive zebra mussels have been found in moss balls, which is an aquarium plant product sold at various pet supply stores. Zebra mussels are one of the most destructive invasive species in North America.

The Environmental Police is asking residents who recently purchased the moss balls to not dump them but instead follow these methods:

Place the moss ball into a sealable plastic bag and freeze for at least 24 hours.

Place the moss ball in boiling water for at least 1 minute.

Submerge the moss ball in undiluted white vinegar or chlorine bleach for 20 minutes, using one cup of bleach to one gallon of water.

After following any of these methods you can dispose of the moss ball and its packaging in a sealed plastic bag in the trash but do not throw them in drains, waterways, or gardens.

Visit Fish and Aquatic Conservation for more specific instructions on how to clean your aquarium after disposing of moss balls.

If moss balls were placed in your aquarium, it is important to disinfect the tank and all of its contents. Aquatic plants could harbor zebra mussels and should also be destroyed with the moss balls.