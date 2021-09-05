SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne will be holding a special Mass this Sunday to honor essential workers.

The Mass will be held outdoors at the Forest Park Amphitheater at 10 a.m. According to the Bishop, the location was chosen to allow a safe place for attendees to gather to show gratitude for those who have worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

“These essential workers during COVID, these frontline people, whether it be retail, whether it be our first responders, or our medical personnel, we want to do a Mass of thanksgiving, and also a Mass praying for an end to this pandemic.” Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne

Watch live at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to attend the morning’s Mass. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a blanket or a chair. Pets are welcome. The Mass will be aired online at WWLP.com and on-air as part of Chalice of Salvation.