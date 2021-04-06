Mass Gaming Commission holding virtual public meeting Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, April 8 beginning at 10am.

Items on the agenda include updates on on-site casinos, financial investigations, and racing opening day. Director of Racing Dr. Alex Lightbown will ask that the Commission vote on qualifications for jockeys to receive health and welfare benefits. The commission is also expected to discuss and vote on Workforce Applications for the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting

Notification and Agenda. For those interested in viewing the meeting, the conference call number is 1-646-741-5293, meeting ID: 112 481 6373.