Mass Gaming Commission meets Monday, January 10

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A public meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be held remotely on Monday, January 10 beginning at 9:30am.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda. A LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com or call in and listen to the meeting- Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 112 342 7828. Community members are also invited to follow along with live meeting updates by connecting with the Commission on Twitter, @MassGamingComm.