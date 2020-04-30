Mass Gaming Commission offering a public meeting via conference call

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will conduct an open meeting on Friday, May 1, at 10am. It will be available using remote collaboration technology via a conference call.

Topics on the agenda include: Operational Status of Gaming Licensees in light of the Coronavirus, Operational Status of Simulcasting and Advance Deposit Wagering.

The conference call number is 1-646-741-5293, participant code is 111 651 2385.

Interested parties are also invited to follow along with live meeting updates by connecting with the MGC on Twitter, @MassGamingComm.

You can view the agenda here.