Mass Health Connector open to new enrollments through January 23

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Health Connector will continue to accept new enrollments through Jan. 23, with a deadline of Dec. 23 for anyone who needs coverage to start the New Year.

Those deadlines are beyond the federal Open Enrollment deadline. The federal government’s

healthcare.gov closes to new coverage on Dec. 15. In order to ensure everyone who needs

coverage has the opportunity to sign up, the Health Connector maintains deadlines that extend

beyond the federal government timing.

The Health Connector is Massachusetts’ state-based health insurance exchange that offers health insurance plans to people who do not get coverage through their employer or other

sources. It also provides subsidized plans to those who are income-eligible through

the ConnectorCare program, which offers lower premiums and co-pays, and no-deductibles to

those enrolling in a plan. People who shop through the Health Connector may qualify for

subsidies.

People who need health insurance can go to www.MAhealthconnector.org, complete an

application, and immediately find out what kind of coverage for which they qualify. Applicants

who qualify for ConnectorCare will see a list of qualifying plans that include important benefits,

including for COVID testing and treatment.

On Dec. 15, the Health Connector will be holding its Massachusetts-specific Day of Coverage,

with virtual events and activities, including holiday food cooking clinics, live music, and

raffle giveaways. The day runs from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed at the

Health Connector’s Facebook page.