Mass Health Connector open to new enrollments through January 23

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Health Connector will continue to accept new enrollments through Jan. 23, with a deadline of Dec. 23 for anyone who needs coverage to start the New Year.
Those deadlines are beyond the federal Open Enrollment deadline. The federal government’s
healthcare.gov closes to new coverage on Dec. 15. In order to ensure everyone who needs
coverage has the opportunity to sign up, the Health Connector maintains deadlines that extend
beyond the federal government timing.
The Health Connector is Massachusetts’ state-based health insurance exchange that offers health insurance plans to people who do not get coverage through their employer or other
sources. It also provides subsidized plans to those who are income-eligible through
the ConnectorCare program, which offers lower premiums and co-pays, and no-deductibles to
those enrolling in a plan. People who shop through the Health Connector may qualify for
subsidies.
People who need health insurance can go to www.MAhealthconnector.org, complete an
application, and immediately find out what kind of coverage for which they qualify. Applicants
who qualify for ConnectorCare will see a list of qualifying plans that include important benefits,
including for COVID testing and treatment.
On Dec. 15, the Health Connector will be holding its Massachusetts-specific Day of Coverage,
with virtual events and activities, including holiday food cooking clinics, live music, and
raffle giveaways. The day runs from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and will be livestreamed at the
Health Connector’s Facebook page.