HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A discussion held in Holyoke Wednesday night gave residents a voice about their health and other basic needs within the community.

The roundtable discussion, hosted by ‘Mass in Motion,’ invited the public to the event to share if they have access to healthy, and affordable foods, as well as opportunities for safe physical activity. ‘Mass in Motion’ is City of Holyoke working to treat those with addiction, mental health struggles.

“Food insecurity has increase tremendously throughout our city and we find that a lot of residents are coming to get free groceries, so I think right now its about finding affordable groceries, being able to find healthy produce so they can maintain healthy lifestyles.” said Nayroby Rosa, Director of Community Engagement & Resident Service at One Holyoke.

You can learn more about ‘Mass in Motion’ programming by going to www.mass.gov/org.mass-in-motion.



