CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of a potential Government shutdown, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is preparing for its impacts.
the organization is forecasting a 40% increase in consumption on what they give out to veterans and military families. They usually help about 400 military families a week with food assistance.
Operations are set to begin at Joint Base Cape Cod in sandwich as soon as next week to support active duty military and veterans.
Nick Aresco is an evening anchor who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Nick on X @ArescoNick and view his bio to see more of his work.