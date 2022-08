SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oakview Hospitality will hold a hiring event Monday and Tuesday at the Mass Mutual Center.

The goal is to recruit workers to become part of Thunderbirds hockey, concerts and more events at the downtown venue.

Interviews will run from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with offers available on the spot.

Applicants should bring a resume, valid I-D, and a copy of their social security card or birth certificate, and enter through the box office doors.