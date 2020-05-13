Mass Senate passes a bill on health data collection, creates COVID-19 diversity task force

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The State Senate passed a bill on Monday that would allow the collection and reporting of COVID-19 related public health data and creation of a COVID-19 diversity task force.

The bill, An Act Addressing COVID-19 Data Collection and Disparities in Treatment, would increase the amount of statewide, publicly available COVID-19 related data, and establish a task force to study and make policy recommendations to address health disparities for underserved and underrepresented communities during the pandemic.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) will be required to compile information and provide daily online reports on the number of people tested for COVID-19, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths along with the gender, race, ethnicity, primary residence, occupation, disability, age and primary language of each case.

The daily reports will also include data and demographic information from municipalities and counties with more than 25 positive cases, all DPH licensed nursing homes, assisted living facilities licensed by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, as well as state and county correctional facilities. Facility-specific information will be made publicly available without identifying individual patients.

In response to increasing concerns about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and disproportionately impacted populations, the legislation establishes a task force to study and make policy recommendations for how to address these health disparities. The task force will be required to issue an interim report by June 1, 2020 with a final report due August 1, 2020. The bill also requires the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to outline actions to address these disparities.