Mass shooting leaves one person dead, 4 injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead and four injured following an shooting at an apartment early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called at 12:41 a. m. to Villages of Hanna Apartments in the 1300 block of Greene Street on reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, gunfire was still ongoing. According to police, multiple people were shooting. Officers ran toward the gunfire but were unable to locate any suspects.

Officers began checking apartments in the area that appeared to have been struck by gunfire. A total of five victims were located in multiple apartments and transported to area hospitals. One person died at the hospital. Another is in life threatening condition, and three have non-life threatening injuries. All the people shot are believed to have been in their apartments and were struck by stray bullets. Police say that there was some sort of disturbance between the shooters in the parking lot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find suspects in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

WANE 15 is on the scene, and will continue to update this story.