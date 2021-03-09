Mass State Police ask locals for information on unresolved murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are asking locals for any information about an unresolved case back in 1991 that involved the death of a Berkley resident.

According to the police back in 1991, the body of Howard Ferrini was found inside of his blue Cadillac, parked at Logan Airport in Boston.

“These are some of the worst cases we see, and many families have waited for years hoping for answers and some measure of justice. It is never too late to do the right thing. We hope that anyone with information will finally decide to break that silence by coming forward,” said Bristol District Attorney Tom Quinn.

Ferrini who was living in Berkley had been missing for several days before his body was discovered.

However, the police only know that Kevin Hanrahan was directly involved in the murder of Ferrini. Hanrahan was a notorious, violent criminal and was shot to death in Providence in 1992.

Police are currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding any information that could help them identify anyone else who participated or assisted in the killing.

If you have any information on Howard Ferrini’s murder call 508-961-1918 or 855-MA-SOLVE.