Mass State Trooper, another man injured in highway crashes

by: Carl Sisson

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured rollover crash Saturday morning and a Massachusetts State Trooper who respond to that crash was hurt when another vehicle struck his cruiser.

Police were called to the rollover just before 3:30 a.m. on I-195 east in Seekonk. The driver, only being identified as a man, 20, from New Bedford, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries.

While officers were on scene investigating that crash, the driver of a passing SUV stuck the back of the cruiser, causing minor injuries to the 32-year-old trooper. He was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital and later released.

The driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old woman from Yarmouth Port, was not injured and is expected to be cited.

The cause if the initial accident is still under investigation.

