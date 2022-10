SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, STCC will be kicking off its Mass STEM week Monday with a festival on campus that introduces visitors to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Starting at 12:15 Monday afternoon, organizers a part of this event will discuss careers and programs in STEM fields. This event is free and open to the public and will include hands-on activities like science experiments, games, prizes, and giveaways. Events will continue until October 21.