(WWLP) – Money from a massive settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors will soon hit municipal accounts.

Cities and towns in Massachusetts will split more than $210,000,000 while the state will get another $310,000,000.

The $525,000,000 total is the maximum allowable under the terms of the $26,000,000,000 settlement reached by Attorney General Maura Healey and 13 of her peers last year.

Money will go toward funding overdose prevention, hard reduction and addiction treatment to slow the opioid crisis that has killed more than 21,000 people in the state since the year 2000.