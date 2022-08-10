(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors.

A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from participating vendors.

With the expansion, half of the towns that previously didn’t have any HIP access points will be served by one new HIP vendor.