KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.

They were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, the Keene Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north o the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in the city on Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration Administration said. No one in the building was injured.

Keene Mayor George Hansel said the plane hit a two-story barn connected to a multi-family apartment building. All eight people were evacuated from the apartment building due to a subsequent fire.

Hansel said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.