(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Animal Health Order has been issued stopping all competitions, exhibitions, shows, swaps or other in-person events that involves converging of domestic fowl or poultry since April 8 to stem the spread of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI).

Avian influenza is a bird disease that rarely infects humans and may only infect people who have had direct contact with infected birds or their environment. Wild migrating birds like waterbirds, shorebirds, water fowl, and ducks such as Mallards seem to be at higher risk of carrying the bird flu in Massachusetts. HPAI was first detected in wild birds on March 3 in multiple locations of Massachusetts.

MDAR did not receive any complaints before or after issuance of the Animal Health Order.

According to Troy Wall, Director of Communications for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, “the main focus on control is to prevent the spread from wild birds to domestic flocks by taking proactive biosecurity measures.”

As a preventative measure, MDAR issued the order out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus. Since the virus has been reported in Massachusetts and many other states, including Canada, the order prohibits competitions, exhibitions, shows, swaps, or other in-person events encouraging the gathering or mingling of domestic poultry in Massachusetts until at least July 1, 2022.

It is imperative that chicken owners take all necessary steps to prevent their birds from coming into contact with wild birds such as waterbirds, raptors, and scavengers, or from getting exposed to their droppings and feathers. Tips on improving biosecurity and protecting flock can be found on USDA’s website.

Reports of any sick or dead domestic poultry should be made to MDAR’s Division of Animal Health at (617) 626-1795.