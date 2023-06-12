BOSTON (WWLP) – Paloma, a one-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bill mix, is scheduled to have surgery after she was hit by a car.

According to MSPCA-Angell, Paloma was brought to the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center on June 8th with a broken right leg after she was hit by a car. Animal control took her to a local vet, who said that not only was her leg broken, but she also recently had puppies.

“Paloma was brought to us by Bellingham and Franklin Animal Control,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “Officers found her Tuesday night [June 6] on Depot Street in Bellingham. Witnesses reported seeing her get hit by a car around 7:30.”

“The [animal control] officers knew this dog needed more help than they could give her, so they called us,” he added.

Angell orthopedic surgeons say that they can save Paloma’s injured leg from amputation through surgery, which is expected to cost around $5,000. Paloma won’t be ready to go to a new home until after surgery, but people that are interested in adoption are encouraged to visit the Boston Adoption Center during their open hours, which are Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adopters should also consider that there are dozens of other dogs in the MSPCA’s care that are in need of homes.

For anyone that wishes to donate to help offset the cost of the surgery may do so at mspca.org/Paloma.

“In order for us to be able to continue helping local dogs like Paloma while also taking in dogs from overcrowded shelters in other parts of the country, it’s critical that we find homes for the dogs in our care,” said Keiley.

“Right now, those resources are stretched to the limits with more than 100 dogs currently in our care, but we knew we needed to step up and help this special dog.”