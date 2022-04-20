(WWLP) – The State released localized employment numbers this week indicating the job market is improving in most communities over this time last year.

A total of 24 labor markets saw decreases in unemployment in March. While the Springfield Metro area saw some of the biggest labor gains with nearly 19,000 open jobs last year had been filled, for a six percent increase.

The Pittsfield Metro Area gained 3.6 percent, adding 1,300 jobs since last year.

State-wide, the unemployment rate dropped by a half percent to 3.8 percent in March.