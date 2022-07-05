(WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced Monday that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic food benefits to households for the rest of the summer.

P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to increase food security for students and children who missed or could not attend school due to COVID-19.

These benefits are estimated to provide continued food assistance for families of approximately 400,000 school-age children.

Families are being encouraged to check their eligibility and apply online at MassDOT.gov.