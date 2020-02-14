Massachusetts awarded $88-million in HUD funding for public housing improvements

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HUD_233948

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $88 million to Massachusetts public housing authorities (PHA) to allow agencies to make needed capital improvements to their properties. This funding is part of $2.7 billion being awarded nationally.

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

You can read the local grant awards by state here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories