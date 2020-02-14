Massachusetts awarded $88-million in HUD funding for public housing improvements

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $88 million to Massachusetts public housing authorities (PHA) to allow agencies to make needed capital improvements to their properties. This funding is part of $2.7 billion being awarded nationally.

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

You can read the local grant awards by state here.