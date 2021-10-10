Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition hosts LGBTQ+ virtual dance

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP)- On October 23 join environmental activist, actress, and comedian Lily Tomlin and the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition for the 24th Annual LGBTQ+ Dance: Party for Prevention.

This virtual event runs from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. EST and will feature Lily Tomlin, DJ Jodi Entertainment and dance lessons with Liz Nania, the founder and director of OUT to Dance.

Cheryl Osimo, MBCC’s Executive Director, says “We are grateful to all of the talented MBCC friends who will help us raise funds toward MBCC’s focus on cancer prevention. Ultimately these individuals along with all MBCC dance supporters are helping us to make the world a better place for our children, grandchildren and future generations. We are honored and thrilled to have Lily Tomlin join us again for this special evening. We are constantly inspired by individuals, like Ms. Tomlin, who continuously spread positivity in many ways in the world.”

Tickets to attend the virtual event for adults are on a sliding scale of $15, $30, or $45. Tickets for students are $10. All proceeds from this event will benefit MBCC’s mission of breast cancer prevention.