Massachusetts casino mask rules causing some confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has decided on their mask rules for employees and patrons, and after removing restrictions earlier this year, the new guidelines are causing some confusion.

After back-and-forth discussion with the Gaming Commission, casinos will recommend that all patrons who are vaccinated wear a mask if they or someone in their household is more vulnerable to the virus. But they will also be posting signs saying the agency recommends everyone wear a mask.

At MGM Springfield, all employees are being required to mask-up at work, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC now recommends vaccinated people wear a mask when they are in public indoor spaces in counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission. All of the state’s casinos meet that criteria.

At this time, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is only going so far as to recommend that vaccinated people who live with vaccinated people who are, or live with someone who is at a greater risk of a severe case of COVID-19 wear a mask in all indoor public places. This includes those who live with someone who is unvaccinated.

The solution the Gaming Commission decided on was that they have to comply with the state’s advisories while keeping in mind CDC guidelines.

MGM Springfield says that about 50% of their employees are fully vaccinated.