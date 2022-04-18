(WWLP) – Monday marks Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts, a state holiday intended to honor the first battles of the Revolutionary War. Your regular Monday routine may be disrupted, due to service changes.

It began in 1894, when the Lexington Historical Society petitioned the state legislature to proclaim April 19th as “Lexington Day” in honor of the first battle of the revolutionary war.

Naturally, Concord answered with a request of its own to observe the holiday as “Concord Day.” So, Governor Frederic Greenhalge compromised with “Patriots’ Day.” The actual anniversary of the battles is April 19, 1775.

The holiday was moved to the third Monday in April in 1969, making it a long weekend for many workers around the state.

In which may not be business as usual for your Monday errands, but Patriots’ Day is not a federally observed holiday, so disruptions won’t be like a typical holiday weekend.

Most banks will be open, along with the post office, the stock market and businesses, but state courts and offices, RMV locations, municipal buildings will be closed Monday.

There are service changes for PVTA routes, but Berkshire Regional Transit Authority and Franklin Regional Transit Authority are running as scheduled Monday.

Patriots’ Day also brings the annual running of the Boston Marathon.