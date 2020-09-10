Massachusetts census liaison says he’ll contest headcount if needed

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BOSTON (AP) — Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says he’s concerned the U.S. Census Bureau count in Massachusetts is falling short because of the pandemic. He says he’s willing to share state population records to supplement the federal count.

Galvin said he’s suspicious of the data being collected and is prepared to challenge any census numbers that are significantly below his office’s estimates.

Galvin said he wrote to Census Director Steven Dillingham Thursday, offering state records to supplement what he described as shortcomings in the census data because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a tighter census timeline proposed by the bureau.