Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 36 new deaths, 21,137 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 21,137 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 4,277

5-9 years: 5,235

10-14 years: 5,458

15-19 years: 6,224

20-29 years: 18,051

30-39 years: 14,469

40-49 years: 9,781

50-59 years: 8,641

60-69 years: 5,458

70-79 years: 2,212

80+ years: 1,116

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 119,292 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,0155,201 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,252 new individuals have tested positive with 3,252,732 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 16.44%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,817 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 382 patients that are in intensive care units and 250 patients intubated. There are 631 patients of the 1,817 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 21,137

Total Cases: 1,038,566

New Deaths: 36

Total Deaths: 19,773

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 949

Total Cases: 79,345

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 448

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,802

Total Confirmed Cases: 85,731

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,752

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 249

Total Confirmed Cases: 15,701

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 344

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 100

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,481

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 129

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 187

Total Confirmed Cases: 13,117

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 342

Higher Education:

There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.