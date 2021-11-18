Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 8 new deaths, 3,196 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 3,196 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,166
- 5-9 years: 2,305
- 10-14 years: 2,195
- 15-19 years: 1,349
- 20-29 years: 3,529
- 30-39 years: 3,415
- 40-49 years: 2,838
- 50-59 years: 2,515
- 60-69 years: 1,758
- 70-79 years: 835
- 80+ years: 497
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 113,617 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,600,830 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 20,811 new individuals have tested positive with 2,526,841 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.04%
Hospitalizations:
There are 657 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 132 patients that are in intensive care units and 67 patients intubated. There are 239 patients of the 657 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,196
- Total Cases: 826,996
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 18,834
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 394
- Total Cases: 60,893
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 410
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 190
- Total Confirmed Cases: 68,187
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 45
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,153
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,699
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 63
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,884
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.