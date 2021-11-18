Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 8 new deaths, 3,196 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 3,196 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,617 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,600,830 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,811 new individuals have tested positive with 2,526,841 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.04%

Hospitalizations:

There are 657 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 132 patients that are in intensive care units and 67 patients intubated. There are 239 patients of the 657 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,196

Total Cases: 826,996

New Deaths: 8

Total Deaths: 18,834

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 394

Total Cases: 60,893

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 410

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 190

Total Confirmed Cases: 68,187

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,153

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,699

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 63

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,884

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.