Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 8 new deaths, 3,196 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 8 new confirmed deaths and 3,196 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,166
  • 5-9 years: 2,305
  • 10-14 years: 2,195
  • 15-19 years: 1,349
  • 20-29 years: 3,529
  • 30-39 years: 3,415
  • 40-49 years: 2,838
  • 50-59 years: 2,515
  • 60-69 years: 1,758
  • 70-79 years: 835
  • 80+ years: 497

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,617 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,600,830 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,811 new individuals have tested positive with 2,526,841 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.04%

Hospitalizations:

There are 657 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 132 patients that are in intensive care units and 67 patients intubated. There are 239 patients of the 657 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,196
  • Total Cases: 826,996
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Deaths: 18,834

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 394
  • Total Cases: 60,893
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 410

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 190
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 68,187
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 45
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,153
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,699
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 63
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,884
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 479 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 199,289 new tests reported with a total of 11,702,206.

